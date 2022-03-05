Ukraine claims 10,000 Russians killed since beginning of war

Units and units of the invaders are demoralized, soldiers and officers of the occupying army continue to surrender, flee, leaving weapons and equipment on Ukrainian soil, the General Staff of the Armed Forces claimed. Not only armed units of Ukrainian defenders but also ordinary unarmed people inflict losses on the enemy through active hostilities, demonstrating their civic position to the occupier and inflicting psychological damage on him, it said. Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov that the military resources of enemy troops in Ukraine are running out, then there will be a logistical collapse.