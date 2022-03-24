Ukraine claims Russia is preparing chemical attacks

Kiev: The Centre for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine has warned of possible chemical attacks being prepared by the Russian forces.

“Russian channels tell their audience daily about mythical laboratories that allegedly create chemical weapons in Ukraine.”

“This is how the enemy ‘grooms’ the population of the Russian Federation regarding the use of chemical weapons by ‘nationalists against the civilian population’. We emphasise that there are no such laboratories in Ukraine,” the Council said, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.