Ukraine conflict: Air raid alerts in Kyiv as multiple blasts rock Crimea

The alleged drone attacks occurred on Sunday as the head of the Wagner paramilitary force urged Moscow to allow Chechen fighters to relieve his forces at the front-line city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and the UN nuclear chief warned of “dangerous” conditions surrounding the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. After the blasts, at least three uncrewed vehicles were downed over the port city of Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea.

Damage from the assaults elsewhere on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, was not immediately known.