Ukraine hit by 8th wave of Russian strikes

Kiev: Ukraine has been hit by the latest barrage of Russian missiles, marking the eighth time since the strikes first began on October 10.

In his nightly video address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky late Monday said that four people were killed and technicians have been working to stabilise the energy system.

According to the President, Russia launched at least 70 missiles earlier on Monday and “most of them were shot down”, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.