Ukraine intel claims Putin using body double, points to his changing ears

His close ally Nikolai Patrushev is said to have stood in for the president during his medical appointments, the report said.

This week, Ukraine’s Major General Kyrylo Budanov appeared on TV to claim to viewers that Putin’s height and ears have changed in recent appearances, The Sun reported.

He said: “The picture, let’s say, of the ears, is different... And it’s like a fingerprint, each person’s ear picture is unique. It cannot be repeated.”