Ukraine losing upto 200 troops a day: President's aide

Our demands for artillery are not just some kind of whim, but an objective need when it comes to the situation on the battlefield," the BBC quoted the aide as saying, who went on to add that Kiev needs 150-300 rocket launch systems to match Russia, which is a much higher number than it has received so far.



He also stressed that peace talks between Kiev and Moscow can resume if Russia surrendered the territory it has gained since it launched the invasion on February 24.