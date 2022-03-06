Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time

Residents expected to leave the port city of Mariupol during a 10 am to 9 pm local ceasefire, Ukrainian military authorities said earlier in the day. Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations were halted because of an ongoing assault by Russian troops.

“There can be no green corridors' because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,“ Gerashchenko said on Telegram.