Ukraine rejects Russia’s ‘trivial’ ceasefire offer

But in his nightly address to the nation, Zelensky said: “Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our servicemen in the Donbas for a short time and bring equipment, ammunition and conscripts closer to our positions. What does this mean? Just another increase in the volume of losses.

“Everyone in the world knows how the Kremlin uses the respite in war to continue the war with renewed vigour.”

Also responding to the ceasefire offer, Zelensky’s adviser MykhailoPodoliak said that a “temporary truce” can only begin when Russia leaves the Ukrainian territory, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.