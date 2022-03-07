UKRAINE RIPPLE EFFECT | Indian students in Belarus head home

New Delhi: Fearing a spillover of the war in Ukraine, Indians studying in neighbouring Belarus are getting ready to leave for India despite assurances from universities and local authorities to the contrary.
With the war in Ukraine entering its 12th day on Monday and tensions between Kyiv and Moscow showing no signs of easing, the students said there is panic in Belarus and their families in India too are concerned about their wellbeing.
Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on the night of February 23. Belarus, the largest landlocked European country and bordering the two warring nations, has been accused of supporting Russia.
Sourav, a medical student at Belarusian State Medical University said he and his friends have booked flights to India for March 10.
"We are worried because the war is not ending. When violence broke out in Ukraine, panic engulfed Belarus. There has been no violence in Belarus but everybody is worried. So, students have decided to leave the country," he said.