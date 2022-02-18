Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as tensions hit new high

WHAT IS NATO DOING?



Stoltenberg, in opening a meeting of the alliance's defence ministers in Brussels, said Russia has yet again demonstrated its disregard for the principles underpinning European security, and its ability and willingness to threaten the use of force in pursuit of its objectives.



U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Brussels that Russia is moving troops close to the border, flying in more combat and support aircraft.



We see them sharpen their readiness in the Black Sea. We even see them stocking up their blood supplies,? he said. You don't do these sort of things for no reason, and you certainly don't do them if you're getting ready to pack up and go home.?



Meanwhile, the alliance is bolstering its eastern regions.



The U.S. has started to deploy 5,000 troops to Poland and Romania. Britain is sending hundreds of soldiers to Poland and offering more warships and planes. It also is doubling the number of personnel in Estonia and sending tanks and armored fighting vehicles. Germany, the Netherlands and Norway are sending additional troops to Lithuania.



The White House said Biden would discuss the matter with trans-Atlantic leaders in a phone call Friday afternoon. The Canadian prime minister's office said the call would include the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO.



The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday night to show unwavering support for an independent Ukraine and condemn Russian military aggression toward its neighbour. (AP)

