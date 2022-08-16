Ukraine targeted operation of Russian nuclear site: Moscow

Moscow: Ukrainian saboteurs have blown up high-voltage power lines used by the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Russias Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

The plant is located in the Kursk Region, which borders eastern Ukraine, RT reported. The blasts, which occurred on August 4, 9 and 12, “led to the disruption of the functioning of the nuclear power plant”, the FSB said.

The FSB added that a terrorism investigation has been launched and that a search for the culprits is underway. Security at nuclear sites in Russia has been boosted, RT reported.