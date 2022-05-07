Ukraine urges Russia’s troop pullback to resume talks

“To stop the war between Russia and Ukraine the step should be regaining the situation as of 23 February,” he said, referring to the day before the war began.

“I was elected by the people of Ukraine as president of Ukraine, not as President of a mini Ukraine of some kind. This is a very important point.”

The reference to the situation as of February 23 suggests Ukraine may not insist on retaking Crimea before making peace with Russia, reports the BBC.