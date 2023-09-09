Ukraine war: Threat or use of N-weapons inadmissible, G20 New Delhi Declaration

New Delhi: The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration has called for a "comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine" and urged member states to "refrain from the threat of use of force to seek territorial acquisition" or act against the territorial integrity of any state.

The declaration also stressed the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons to be "inadmissible".

In the New Delhi declaration, the G20 leaders said: "For the Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity, we note with deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world."

It said that concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in its entirety.

"In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," it said.