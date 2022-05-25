Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of waging ‘total war’

Russian forces have intensified efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk and neighboring cities, the only part of the Donbas’ Luhansk region that remains under Ukrainian government control, British military authorities said.

That battle is only one part of the Russian campaign to take the Donbas, which is now the Kremlin’s focus after its forces failed to overrun Kyiv in the early weeks of the war and were forced to withdraw and pursue more a limited objective. But its troops have become bogged down again in the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.