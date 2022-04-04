Ukraine’s president urges Russia to negotiate

It’s very difficult to conduct negotiations when you see what they did here, Zelenskyy said, adding that in Bucha and other places dead people have been found in barrels, basements, strangled, tortured.

He added that the Russian leadership needs to think faster if it has what to think with.

Zelenskyy added that the longer the Russian Federation drags it out, the worse it will exacerbate its own situation and this war.