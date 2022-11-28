Ukraine's Zelensky warns against new Russian strikes

Kiev, Nov 28: After last week's large-scale Russian attack that disconnected Ukraine's all four nuclear power plants and other major power facilities from the grid, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow is "preparing new strikes" and the coming days "may be difficult".

In his nightly video address to the nation on Sunday, he said: "We understand that terrorists are preparing new strikes and as long as they have missiles, they won't stop.

"The upcoming week can be as hard as the one that passes. Our Defence Forces are preparing. The whole state is preparing. We work out all scenarios, including with partners."