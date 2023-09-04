Ukrainian Defence Minister submits resignation letter after dismissal

Kiev, Sep 4: Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Monday said he has submitted a letter of resignation to parliament chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk after his dismissal by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"It was an honor to serve the Ukrainian people and work for the Ukrainian army for the last 22 months, the toughest period of Ukraine's modern history," Reznikov said on the social media X, formerly known as Twitter.
In the letter, the 57-year-old, who was appointed as Defence Minister in November 2021, said that all the key tasks set for his mandate have been accomplished, reports Xinhua news agency.
Rustem Umerov, who runs Ukraine's State Property Fund, has been nominated by Zelensky as Reznikov's successor.