Ukrainian President Zelenskyy writes to PM Modi

The statement read that the next Inter-Governmental Commission between New Delhi and Kyiv would be held in India on a mutually convenient date.

Both the ministers, Dzhaparova and Lekhi exchanged views on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

India has assured of providing enhanced humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Following their meeting, MoS Lekhi took to her Twitter handle to reiterate what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year that, "Today's era is not of war."

She tweeted, "Not a time for War - PM @narendramodi. Pleased to meet Ukrainian First Dy FM @EmineDzheppar. Exchanged views on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. Cultural ties and women empowerment also figured in the discussion. Ukraine was assured of enhanced humanitarian assistance."

Meanwhile, Dzhaparova also took to Twitter to post her thanks on Tuesday. "Had a fruitful meeting with @M_Lekhi. Briefed Minister on #Ukraine's efforts to fight unprovoked aggression. Discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields, in a particular culture. Bookshelves and audio guides under the patronage of @ZelenskaUA will be available soon in India," she tweeted.