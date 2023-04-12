Ukrainian President Zelenskyy writes to PM Modi

New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking additional humanitarian aid including medical equipment from India, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday.
The request came during the recent three-day visit to India by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova who handed over Zelenskyy's letter to Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi, a statement from the foreign ministry said. "Dzhaparova also called on Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi. Besides holding discussions on a wide range of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, she handed over a letter from President Zelenskyy, addressed to Prime Minister Modi. The Ukrainian request for additional humanitarian supplies, including medicines and medical equipment was also shared by her," according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The statement read that the next Inter-Governmental Commission between New Delhi and Kyiv would be held in India on a mutually convenient date.
Both the ministers, Dzhaparova and Lekhi exchanged views on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.
India has assured of providing enhanced humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Following their meeting, MoS Lekhi took to her Twitter handle to reiterate what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year that, "Today's era is not of war."
She tweeted, "Not a time for War - PM @narendramodi. Pleased to meet Ukrainian First Dy FM @EmineDzheppar. Exchanged views on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. Cultural ties and women empowerment also figured in the discussion. Ukraine was assured of enhanced humanitarian assistance."
Meanwhile, Dzhaparova also took to Twitter to post her thanks on Tuesday. "Had a fruitful meeting with @M_Lekhi. Briefed Minister on #Ukraine's efforts to fight unprovoked aggression. Discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields, in a particular culture. Bookshelves and audio guides under the patronage of @ZelenskaUA will be available soon in India," she tweeted.