Ulcer at mouth's corner 1st sign of monkeypox virus infection: German researchers

German researchers have now presented the case of a 51-year-old HIV-positive patient, whose ulcer at the corner of his mouth occurred as the first sign of infection with monkeypox virus.

According to Stefan Schlabe, University Hospital of Bonn, Department of Medicine, and colleagues, the patient presented to his general practitioner with a vesicle at the left corner of the mouth that had appeared the day before.A

"He had no clinical signs of infection; his HIV infection had been well controlled for years, both virologically and immunologically, with antiretroviral therapy," said the study published in the journal Deutsches Arzteblatt international.