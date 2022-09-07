UN atomic watchdog: Iran increases uranium stockpile further

Vienna: The UN atomic watchdog said on Wednesday it believes Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium that is highly enriched to one short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels.

The International Atomic Energy Agency also voiced increasing concerns over Tehran’s lack of engagement with a probe that has become a sticking point in efforts to revive the Islamic Republic’s nuclear deal with world powers.

In its confidential quarterly report, the IAEA told member nations that it believes Iran has an estimated 55.6 kilograms (122.6 pounds) of uranium enriched to up to 60 per cent fissile purity, an increase of 12.5 kilograms since May.

That enrichment to 60 per cent purity is one short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent.

Nonproliferation experts have warned that Iran now has enough 60 per cent-enriched uranium to reprocess into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb.