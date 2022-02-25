UN body weighs a global treaty to fight plastic pollution

During preparations for the session, Andersen implored member states to take the opportunity to reshape humanity's “relationship with plastic once and for all” by developing a comprehensive global agreement to combat the problem.

Two major proposals have emerged during years of international discussions about ways to reduce single use plastic.

The first, by Peru and Rwanda, calls for a full spectrum approach to plastic pollution, covering raw materials extraction, plastic production, as well as plastic use and disposal. It urges creation of “an international legally binding agreement ... To prevent and reduce plastic pollution in the environment, including micro plastics.”