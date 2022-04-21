UN chief asks Putin, Zelensky to meet with him in Moscow, Kiev

“The secretary-general said, at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” Dujarric said.

“He noted that both Ukraine and the Russian Federation are founding members of the United Nations and have always been strong supporters of this organization,” the spokesman added.

The top UN official on Tuesday called for a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting in Ukraine to allow for the opening of humanitarian aid corridors during the Orthodox Christian Holy Week.