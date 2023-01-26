UN chief calls for data-driven fight against terrorism

United Nations: Data-driven tools and strategies must lead counter-terrorism efforts and be at the heart of building peace and security, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

"Data drives every aspect of economic, business and social life," he said in remarks to a meeting of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Combined with a lawless cyberspace, data also fuels the increasingly intertwined world of terror and crime," Guterres added.

"Our counter-terror responses need to stay one step ahead," the UN chief said. "But when it comes to the collection, analysis and strategic use of data, we are several steps behind."