UN chief calls for making roads safer

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for making roads safer in his message for the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which falls on November 20 this year.

Noting that every year, 1.3 million people die in road accidents and 50 million more are injured, the UN chief on Tuesday called for joining forces "in making roads safer and meeting the global goal of reducing traffic deaths and injuries by half by 2030", Xinhua news agency reported.

"One of the best ways to remember and honor the victims is by doing our part to make roads safer around the world," said the secretary-general.