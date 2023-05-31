UN chief calls for removing 'scourge of racism'

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the international community to take actions to remove the scourge of racism.

Addressing a UN forum for people of African descent, Guterres said that the African diaspora has enriched societies in every corner of the world and contributed enormously to every field of human endeavour, Xinhua news agency reported.

"And yet, we are also painfully aware that people of African descent continue to confront entrenched racism and systemic discrimination," he said in a video message to the second session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent. The long shadow of centuries of enslavement and colonial exploitation still blights the present. It is past time to recognise and repair longstanding wrongs, said Guterres.