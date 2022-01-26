UN chief decries antisemitism, urges stand against hatred

United Nations, Jan 26: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres decried the resurgence of antisemitism in comments Tuesday night at a service commemorating victims of the Nazi Holocaust, and he urged people around the world to stand firm against hate and bigotry anywhere and everywhere.
The U.N. chief said he was alarmed to learn recently that barely half of adults worldwide have heard of the Holocaust, which saw the murder of 6 million Jews, comprising one-third of the Jewish people, and millions of others during World War II. He said the lack of knowledge among the younger generations is worse still.
Our response to ignorance must be education, Guterres said. Governments everywhere have a responsibility to teach about the horrors of the Holocaust.
He spoke at the United Nations International Holocaust Remembrance Service at Park East Synagogue on the eve of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution in November 2005 establishing the annual commemoration and chose January 27, the day the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by troops from the Soviet Union in 1945.
Guterres said the rise in antisemitism -- the oldest form of hate and prejudice -- has seen new reports of physical attacks, verbal abuse, the desecration of Jewish cemeteries, synagogues vandalized, and last week the hostage-taking of the rabbi and members of Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville, Texas.
Around the world, Guterres said, Jewish boys are warned not to wear a kippa, the skullcap worn by observant Jews, in public for fear of being assaulted, and there are conspiracy theories devolving into heinous antisemitic tropes” and deeply disturbing attempts to deny, distort or minimise the Holocaust, especially on the internet.