UN chief decries antisemitism, urges stand against hatred

The U.N. chief said he was alarmed to learn recently that barely half of adults worldwide have heard of the Holocaust, which saw the murder of 6 million Jews, comprising one-third of the Jewish people, and millions of others during World War II. He said the lack of knowledge among the younger generations is worse still.

Our response to ignorance must be education, Guterres said. Governments everywhere have a responsibility to teach about the horrors of the Holocaust.