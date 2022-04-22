UN chief Guterres to visit Russia; will meet President Putin

United Nations: Exactly two months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow next week and be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this week, Guterres had written to Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Moscow and Kyiv "to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine".

Guterres will visit Moscow on April 26, two months after Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, the UN Spokesperson's office said on Friday. The UN chief "will have a working meeting and lunch with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Secretary-General will be received by President Vladimir Putin on April 26", it said.