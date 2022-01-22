UN chief hopes for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan

Well, the position of the UN and the resolutions that were taken are the same, remain the same. We have, as you know, a peacekeeping operation there. We are, of course, committed, Guterres said on Friday.

I'd offered my good offices several times, and we hope that this is something that can be solved peacefully and that the situation in Kashmir is a situation in which human rights are respected and in which people can live in peace and security, he said.

Guterres was responding to a question by a Pakistani journalist on the Kashmir issue during a press conference here.

New Delhi has been categorically rejecting any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, saying that India's stand has been clear for decades and the two countries can discuss the issue bilaterally.