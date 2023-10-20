UN Chief stresses urgency of aid convoy at Rafah crossing

Speaking to reporters at the Egypt-Gaza border, Secretary-General Guterres asserted that a massive convoy carrying food and medicine represented "the difference between life and death for the people." The UN Country Team in Egypt shared his remarks via Twitter.

In Geneva, Jens Laerke, the spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), conveyed a message on behalf of UN relief chief Martin Griffiths. He stated, "We are in deep and advanced negotiations with all relevant sides to ensure that an aid operation into Gaza commences as swiftly as possible and under the right conditions." Laerke added that there were encouraging signs of progress toward an agreement on operational details, with the first delivery set to start in the coming days.