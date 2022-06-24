UN chief warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the war in Ukraine has added to the disruptions caused by climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and inequality to produce an unprecedented global hunger crisis already affecting hundreds of millions of people.

There is a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022, he said in a video message to officials from dozens of rich and developing countries gathered in Berlin. And 2023 could be even worse.

Guterres noted that harvests across Asia, Africa and the Americas will take a hit as farmers around the world struggle to cope with rising fertilizer and energy prices.

This year's food access issues could become next year's global food shortage, he said. No country will be immune to the social and economic repercussions of such a catastrophe.