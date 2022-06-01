UN chief worries Ukraine war overshadowing climate fight

Speaking ahead of an environmental conference in Stockholm, Guterres said the scale of the conflict has inevitably shifted the focus from other issues, including efforts to halt the global temperature rise.

The sense of urgency in the debate on climate has of course suffered with the war in Ukraine, Guterres told reporters at the Swedish prime minister's official residence. "But I think this war has demonstrated one thing: How fragile is the world in its dependence on fossil fuels.