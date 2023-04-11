UN commission explores threats to global education

United Nations: The UN's Commission on Population and Development (CPD) has started examining the various threats to the achievement of the global educational goal, stressing the importance of quality and inclusive education for women and girls.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed warned that the goal of achieving quality education for all by 2030 is "seriously off track", with 263 million children and young people out of school, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mohammed made the statement at the latest CPD session, held at the UN headquarters in New York, where the issue is under scrutiny this week.

The current session, its 56th, will conclude on Friday.