UN Humanitarian Coordinator decries lack of safety in Gaza amid Israeli air strikes

New Delhi: As Israeli air strikes persist in Gaza, Lynn Hastings, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinians, has issued a grim assessment, stating that "nowhere is safe in Gaza." She made this declaration in response to Israel's repeated call for people in Gaza City to evacuate.

Hastings emphasized that advance warnings offer little solace to those who cannot evacuate due to the lack of a safe destination or their inability to move. In such dire circumstances, she contends that "nowhere is safe in Gaza."

Furthermore, Hastings stressed the importance of adhering to international law during armed conflicts. This entails safeguarding the well-being of civilians and ensuring their access to essentials for survival, regardless of whether they choose to relocate or remain. She also underscored the imperative of releasing all hostages without delay and unconditionally.

The toll on civilian lives in Gaza continues to mount, with the Gaza health ministry reporting nearly 6,500 casualties since October 7. This figure includes over 1,400 people killed in the initial Hamas attacks on Israel and more than 200 individuals still held hostage in Gaza.