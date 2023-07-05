UN kicks off campaign for Sustainable Development Goals

Ahead of a critical UN Summit in September, the campaign aims to amplify an urgent call for ambitious new action, showcase the SDGs as the blueprint for sustainable progress globally, and galvanize the global public around this shared agenda for the common future.

At halftime toward the deadline of 2030, the promise of the SDGs is in peril.

For the first time in decades, development progress is reversing under the combined impacts of climate disasters, conflict, economic downturn and lingering Covid-19 effects.