UN-led Doha close-door meeting on Afghanistan ends

New Delhi: Two-day United Nation-led close door meeting on the situation in Afghanistan took place in Doha, Qatar and ended on Tuesday, news agencies reported that “without any formal acknowledgement of the Taliban -controlled government there, though the United Nations' chief said they would hold another meeting in the future.”

The meeting was attended by representatives of around two dozen countries and international organisations. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres chaired the meeting. Countries that participated include India, China, United Arabs Emirate, France, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uzbekistan, European Union and the Organisation of Islamic.

However, the meeting had no representative of the interim ruling government of Afghanistan. “To achieve our objectives, we cannot disengage,” Guterres said. “And many called for engagement to be more effective and based on lessons we have learned from the past.” the AP news agency reported.