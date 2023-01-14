UN nuclear watchdog to increase presence in Ukraine

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement that he would travel to Ukraine next week to “establish a continuous presence of nuclear safety and security experts” at all of Ukraine’s nuclear power facilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This is an important step in our work to help Ukraine during these immensely difficult and challenging times,” Grossi said. “Our nuclear safety and security experts will monitor the situation at the plants, assess their equipment and other needs, provide technical support and advice, and report their findings to IAEA headquarters.”