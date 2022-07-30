UN political affairs chief warns of bleak prospects for ending Russia-Ukraine conflict

United Nations: Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, has said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict shows no signs of ending, despite an “encouraging” grain deal.

Ambassadors were briefed by the UN Political Affairs Chief, who pointed to the recent agreement on the safe resumption of grain exports through the Black Sea as a bright light in the conflict, though acknowledging the dim prospects for peace.

“The grain agreement is a sign that dialogue between the parties is possible in the search to ease human suffering,” DiCarlo added.

She said that the UN is making every effort to support implementation of the deal, which was signed last week in Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported.