UN protests US spying on Guterres

United Nations: The UN has protested to the US against the spying on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other officials calling it an "interference" by Washington, according to spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"The UN officially expressed to the host country its concern regarding recent reports that the communications of the Secretary-General and other senior UN officials have been the subject of surveillance and interference by the US government," Dujarric said. "The UN has made it clear that such actions are inconsistent with the obligations of the US enumerated in the UN charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the UN," he added.

Secret documents floating in social media and chat groups showed that the administration of President Joe Biden has been spying on UN officials as well as other international leaders, including US allies. Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old techie with a military organisation, has been arrested and charged with the leaks.