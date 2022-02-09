UN report says most people worldwide plagued by feelings of insecurity

United Nations: People feel insecure in almost every country, with six in seven worldwide experiencing feelings of insecurity, according to new figures and analysis released by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).
Even citizens in countries with some of the best health, wealth, and education outcomes are reporting greater anxiety than a decade ago, Xinhua news agency reported.
“Despite global wealth being higher than ever before, a majority of people are feeling apprehensive about the future and these feelings have likely been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner on Tuesday.
“In our quest for unbridled economic growth, we continue to destroy our natural world while inequalities are widening, both within and between countries. It is time to recognise the signs of societies that are under immense stress and redefine what progress actually means.”
The report, New Threats to Human Security in the Anthropocene, calls for greater solidarity across borders to tackle the disconnect between development and perceived security.
UNDP also advocates a new approach to development that it hopes will help people to live free from want, fear, anxiety, and indignity.
“We need a fit-for-purpose development model that is built around the protection and restoration of our planet with new sustainable opportunities for all,” Steiner added.
UNDP first introduced the concept of human security in its landmark Human Development Report, issued in 1994.