UN reports highest ever number of grave violations against war-affected kids

United Nations: The UN has verified a record-breaking number of grave violations against children affected by war last year, reaching 27,180 cases, according to a Security Council briefing.

Virginia Gamba, the Secretary-General's Special Representative for children and armed conflict, presented her annual report, calling for urgent and decisive action to protect boys and girls from death, recruitment, rape, and other atrocities, reports Xinhua news agency.

The report encompasses 26 situations across five regions globally, indicating a concerning trend.

It includes countries such as Ethiopia, Mozambique, and Ukraine, which are being featured for the first time.

Additionally, the report mentions new situations in Haiti and Niger, with further details to be provided in next year's edition.

Among the verified violations, the UN confirmed that 18,890 children experienced grave violations during armed conflicts in 2022.