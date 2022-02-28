UN says 102 civilians killed, 304 injured in Ukraine so far

She cited updated U.N. figures that more than 420,000 people have fled the country in the last several days.



Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and air strikes, Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday. The real figures are, I fear, considerably higher.



The count by the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights follows strict methodology and verification measures.

