UN scales up assistance in Afghanistan

Kabul: UN humanitarians and partners have provided food assistance to more than 9 million Afghans since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Humanitarians have since September 2021 provided 9.4 million people with food assistance and reached over 145,600 children with community-based education activities, Xinhua news agency reported citing the OCHA as saying.

They have also provided more than 1.6 million people with primary and secondary health care and treated more than 275,000 children under 5 for acute malnutrition, it added.