UN Sec Gen Guterres appeals for $397 million aid for quake-hit Syria

While world is reaching out to Turkey, its neighbour Syria which was also devastated by Feb 6 earthquake has seen a very little help from the outside. A graffiti is seen on a debris which translates: "We died, thanks for disappointing us."
United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made an international appeal on Tuesday for $397 million to help the people of earthquake-devasted Syria after the government of President Bashar al-Assad agreed to the UN request to open two more border crossings.

"This is a moment for unity, for common humanity and concerted action.

"The human suffering from this epic natural disaster should not be made even worse by manmade obstacles - access, funding, supplies," he said.

Guterres said that the UN is "in the final stages" of a similar appeal for Turkey.

India, as well as a few other countries, have been sending disaster relief to the Syrian government.

On Saturday, India sent 23 tonnes of relief supplies on a C-17 aircraft to Syria.

A lot of the quake havoc has taken place in the rebel-controlled areas in north-western Syria abutting Turkiye making it difficult to send aid there.

