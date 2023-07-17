UN Security Council to hold first discussion on AI today

Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month where it wants to encourage a multilateral approach to managing both the immense opportunities and risks that artificial intelligence presents, including its implications for international peace and security. The AI meeting will be chaired by James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, according to the UN.

Like many other Member States, the United Kingdom recognizes that “humanity stands on the precipice of this gigantic technological leap forward”.