UN to ask $8bn from donors for Afghan crisis

Addressing an international gathering at the Presidential Palace, Arg, here on Wednesday, Lyons said that transfer of cash to Afghanistan would continue until the banking system is revived in the country, TOLO News repored.

"We secured the permission to import cash to address the crippling lack of liquidity, assisted by your administration in doing so. We imported in December, last month of last year, over 120 million dollars and this month another 32 million," she said.

The international gathering at the Arg was the first since the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in August 2021.

Representatives of 20 countries attended the event, some via videoconference.