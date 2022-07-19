UN weather chief: Heat wave should be 'wake-up call'

London: The head of the UN weather agency says he hopes a heat wave sweeping Europe and setting record-high temperatures in Britain serves as a “wake-up call” for governments and voters to do more on climate change.

World Meteorological Organisation Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said Tuesday a “negative trend” of increasing heat waves is expected to continue for decades, “at least until the 2060s — independent of our success in climate mitigation efforts.”