UN weather chief: Heat wave should be 'wake-up call'

London: The head of the UN weather agency says he hopes a heat wave sweeping Europe and setting record-high temperatures in Britain serves as a “wake-up call” for governments and voters to do more on climate change.
World Meteorological Organisation Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said Tuesday a “negative trend” of increasing heat waves is expected to continue for decades, “at least until the 2060s — independent of our success in climate mitigation efforts.”
He said the world has been “doping the atmosphere” by injecting more and more greenhouse gases into the air.
UN officials said the same people most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic were likely to be particularly affected: the elderly, the sick and people with compromised respiratory systems. (AP)