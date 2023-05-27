UN working on facilitation of Russian food, fertiliser exports

United Nations: The world body continues to push for Russian food and fertiliser exports as a parallel agreement with the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows Ukrainian agricultural exports from Black Sea ports, said a UN spokesman.

UN Conference on Trade and Development chief Rebeca Grynspan and her team are continuing to "work full steam" ahead to ensure the full implementation of the memorandum of understanding on Russian food and fertiliser exports, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The UN side is working with the African Export-Import Bank to design a trade finance platform to enable efficient transactions between Russian exporters of food and fertilisers and African buyers, he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.