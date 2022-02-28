Unavoidable multiple climate hazards in next 2 decades, warns IPPC report

This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction, said Hoesung Lee, Chair of the IPCC while releasing the report Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability'.

It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our wellbeing and a healthy planet. Our actions today will shape how people adapt and nature responds to increasing climate risks, Lee said during a virtual press conference.

The world faces unavoidable multiple climate hazards over the next two decades with global warming of 1.5 C, the report said, adding that even temporarily exceeding this warming level will result in additional severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible.

Risks for society will increase, including to infrastructure and low-lying coastal settlements, scientists said in the report.