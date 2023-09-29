UNGA President urges Taliban to allow Afghan girls back in school

Afghan women and girls, like men, have inalienable rights -- human rights that must be upheld and honored, said Francis.

"So I would urge the Afghan authorities to reconsider the policy and allow girls to go to school, to get an education, so that they can play a role in the development of their communities and society," Xinhua news agency quoted the UNGA President as saying at a press briefing here.

"They can add value in making Afghanistan a strong, cohesive state, which I'm sure they want to become, and not create this sense of hopelessness by keeping girls out of school. It is not a behavior that is going to strengthen the country. If anything, it is likely to weaken the country," he said.