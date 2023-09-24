UNGA prez, Global South leaders hail India's contribution to South nations

United Nations: UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis and a parade of Global South leaders have hailed India's contributions to fellow South nations and being their voice to the G20 summit.

"From bolstering digital public infrastructure and innovative capacity-building, to strengthening the existing supply chains and addressing the debt crisis – India is setting an example for many UN Member States from the Global South," he said on Saturday at the India-UN for Global South event on the sidelines of the United Nations High-Level General Assembly session.

India successfully landing the Chandrayaan on the South Pole of the moon was an inspiration for all countries on what they can achieve when they have access to science. India's pionering endeavours benefit the entire South, he added.

"India's recent G20 Presidency marked a historic milestone, being the first to usher the African Union into the group as a permanent member – a strong symbol of solidarity and cooperation across the Global South," he said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that India’s presidency of the G20 "was challenging because we were confronting a very sharp east-west polarisation as well as a very deep north-south divide".